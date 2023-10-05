Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 531
DTP (dead tree project) #5
This is a common sight nowadays--Pine trees got hit particularly hard. The bigger they are, the deader they are, so it seems.
This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
4588
photos
210
followers
244
following
145% complete
View this month »
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
Latest from all albums
3126
530
3127
3128
531
3129
927
928
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
alternative
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dead-tree-project
Diana
ace
Sad!
October 14th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close