DTP (dead tree project) #7

My former boyfriend and I grew this walnut tree by seed almost 20 years ago at the first condo I ever bought. I swung by last week to see how it was doing, as I occasionally do. It was sad to see that it died this summer.



This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer.