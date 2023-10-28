Sign up
Photo 554
DTP (dead tree project) #28
Detail of a dead citrus tree.
This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer in Phoenix, Arizona.
28th October 2023
28th Oct 23
Krista Marson
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
Tags
dead-tree-project
