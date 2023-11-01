Sign up
Previous
Photo 558
DTP (dead tree project) #32
I keep seeing dead citrus trees everywhere. Those fruits were right in the middle of growing. It just stayed too hot here for too long this summer. Those oranges are no longer edible.
This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer in Phoenix, Arizona
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
2
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
dead-tree-project
Walks @ 7
ace
This a very strong series, wonderful work. The dried curled leaves and dead fruit really tell the story so well. FAV!
November 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
So sad.
November 1st, 2023
