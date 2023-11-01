Previous
DTP (dead tree project) #32 by blueberry1222
Photo 558

DTP (dead tree project) #32

I keep seeing dead citrus trees everywhere. Those fruits were right in the middle of growing. It just stayed too hot here for too long this summer. Those oranges are no longer edible.

This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer in Phoenix, Arizona
1st November 2023 1st Nov 23

Walks @ 7 ace
This a very strong series, wonderful work. The dried curled leaves and dead fruit really tell the story so well. FAV!
November 1st, 2023  
Mags ace
So sad.
November 1st, 2023  
