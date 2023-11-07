Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 564
DTP (dead tree project) #38
An all-too-common sight nowadays. Note the sun-burnt bark on the trunk.
This is an installment of my Dead Tree Project, documenting the effects on local vegetation after 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer in Phoenix, Arizona
7th November 2023
7th Nov 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
4666
photos
210
followers
245
following
154% complete
View this month »
557
558
559
560
561
562
563
564
Latest from all albums
939
562
3160
940
563
564
941
3161
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
alternative
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dead-tree-project
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close