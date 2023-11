This concludes my "Dead Tree Project," documenting the effects of 54 days above 115F (46.1C) degrees this summer in Phoenix, Arizona.Please review this month as well as last month to see what 54 days looks like to get the full impression. (or view by tag: https://365project.org/blueberry1222/tags/dead-tree-project I took more than 54 pictures of dead trees and could easily post one a day for the rest of the year. The summers here have gotten hotter and the vegetation is struggling. I mostly focused on trees, but other things are not doing well.This year, Phoenix experienced 133 days where the high temperature has reached at least 100 degrees. In 2020, that number was a record-breaking 145 days. I fear this is the new normal.