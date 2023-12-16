Sign up
Previous
Photo 596
cactus garden
The Huntington is so beautiful. The original owner had to be convinced that cacti were worth planting. It was his gardener who talked him into this kind of landscaping in the early 1900s.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
0
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so.
4776
photos
205
followers
244
following
589
590
591
592
593
594
595
596
978
3198
979
3199
595
980
596
3200
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
alternative
Privacy
Public
Tags
desert
,
garden
