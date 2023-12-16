Previous
cactus garden by blueberry1222
Photo 596

cactus garden

The Huntington is so beautiful. The original owner had to be convinced that cacti were worth planting. It was his gardener who talked him into this kind of landscaping in the early 1900s.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
163% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise