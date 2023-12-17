Previous
agaves by blueberry1222
agaves

a green patch of agaves. the ones in the foreground are looking a little sun burned.
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
Corinne C ace
A pop of green leaves that are a delight to see
December 17th, 2023  
Diana ace
A lovely green amidst the orange ground and stones.
December 17th, 2023  
Steve Chappell ace
Great patch of green, nice capture
December 17th, 2023  
