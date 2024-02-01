Previous
Tucson Gem Show by blueberry1222
Photo 607

Tucson Gem Show

Wouldn't it be fun to own a large amethyst? No idea how much these things cost, but it's probably in the thousands.
1st February 2024 1st Feb 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Diana ace
Great capture of this amazing selection, some are quite huge!
February 1st, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Wow, there are some really big stones on display - super find.
February 1st, 2024  
