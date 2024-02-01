Sign up
Photo 607
Tucson Gem Show
Wouldn't it be fun to own a large amethyst? No idea how much these things cost, but it's probably in the thousands.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
Tags
amethyst
,
tucson
,
gem
Diana
ace
Great capture of this amazing selection, some are quite huge!
February 1st, 2024
Nigel Rogers
ace
Wow, there are some really big stones on display - super find.
February 1st, 2024
