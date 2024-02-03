Sign up
Previous
Photo 609
beauties
Rocks are cool. Also, that table has seen some weight on it!
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
1
1
Krista Marson
ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
4853
photos
218
followers
147
following
Tags
amethyst
,
tucson
,
gem
Diana
ace
Those are stunning stones, the table is bending under the weight. Lovely capture and light.
February 3rd, 2024
