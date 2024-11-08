Previous
long view by blueberry1222
Photo 700

long view

Pulling back the lens a little bit gives a broader sense of where these ancient homes are located within Walnut Canyon. What is not captured in the long way down to the bottom.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Krista Marson

ace
@blueberry1222
It is my desire to be more active with my photography and this site is the perfect tool to allow myself to do so. This...
191% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise