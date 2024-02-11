Sign up
Photo 743
Junior
Eagles, eagles everywhere lately but they are all hanging out in trees on the other side of the river.
This one is a young Bald Eagle and he looks every bit as fierce as his elders!
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
nature
wildlife
eagle
bald eagle
raptor
juvenile
Corinne C
Beautiful minimalist shot. They are so majestic!
February 12th, 2024
