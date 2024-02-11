Previous
Eagles, eagles everywhere lately but they are all hanging out in trees on the other side of the river.
This one is a young Bald Eagle and he looks every bit as fierce as his elders!
Corinne C ace
Beautiful minimalist shot. They are so majestic!
February 12th, 2024  
