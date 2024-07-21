Previous
Juvenile Eastern Kingbird? by bluemoon
Juvenile Eastern Kingbird?

Kingbirds are usually black on top with a white belly, this one is definitely more brown than black. Maybe a youngster?
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
Julie Ryan ace
Beautiful shot
July 22nd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Nice clean capture! Perfect DOF and awesome detail
July 22nd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
What pretty colours!
July 22nd, 2024  
Cathy
Wonderful capture!
July 22nd, 2024  
