Red-Eared Slider by bluemoon
Photo 922

Red-Eared Slider

At least I think so after a quick google due to the red patch behind his ear. I wondered how they survive in winter.

“Red-eared Sliders do not hibernate, but actually brumate; while they become less active, they do occasionally rise to the surface for food or air.” Most sliders spend the winter months in the mud at the bottoms of ponds or shallow lakes. They must be pretty hardy because they can live for 20-30 years.

I was curious because despite a couple hard freezes the weather rebounded into the low 70's today and I actually saw 3 or 4 turtles out and even a Heron is still sticking around. Other than these few sightings wildlife is pretty scarce lately.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

