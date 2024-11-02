Previous
Female Purple Finches? by bluemoon
Female Purple Finches?

I can never tell these brown striped birds apart. Sparrow, House Finch, Purple Finch?

How times have changed in a week...lots of wind so the leaves are a thing of the past, the blue skies have been replaced with grey. I miss summer already!
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
Photo Details

Becky Stuhr
These little birdies are adorable! It has turned pretty gloomy, rainy and foggy here. Hopefully the sun comes out tomorrow!
November 3rd, 2024  
