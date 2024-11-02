Sign up
Previous
Photo 927
Female Purple Finches?
I can never tell these brown striped birds apart. Sparrow, House Finch, Purple Finch?
How times have changed in a week...lots of wind so the leaves are a thing of the past, the blue skies have been replaced with grey. I miss summer already!
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
1
1
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm a hobbyist photographer and I...
1258
photos
98
followers
66
following
253% complete
920
921
922
923
924
925
926
927
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
2nd November 2024 3:30pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
female
,
finch
,
purple finch
,
george wyth state park
Becky Stuhr
These little birdies are adorable! It has turned pretty gloomy, rainy and foggy here. Hopefully the sun comes out tomorrow!
November 3rd, 2024
