New Perspective by bluemoon
New Perspective

It's not often I seen the Eagles anywhere but high up in the trees or flying even higher. This one was sitting on a downed tree but promptly flew off to his preferred high perch in the trees to keep an eye on everything!
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
LManning (Laura) ace
That is unusual! Mist have been something tasty down there.
Lovely capture.
February 14th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice catch!
February 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding
February 14th, 2024  
amyK ace
Great pose
February 14th, 2024  
