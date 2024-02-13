Sign up
Previous
Photo 745
New Perspective
It's not often I seen the Eagles anywhere but high up in the trees or flying even higher. This one was sitting on a downed tree but promptly flew off to his preferred high perch in the trees to keep an eye on everything!
13th February 2024
13th Feb 24
4
5
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
eagle
,
bald eagle
,
raptor
,
timber
,
wolf creek
LManning (Laura)
ace
That is unusual! Mist have been something tasty down there.
Lovely capture.
February 14th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice catch!
February 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding
February 14th, 2024
amyK
ace
Great pose
February 14th, 2024
Lovely capture.