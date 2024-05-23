Sign up
Photo 814
Osprey by the Side of the Road
No comments necessary, just filling in some vacation pictures from May.
Saw him hanging out on the side of the road somewhere near Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
5
5
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
1163
photos
95
followers
58
following
227% complete
825
826
827
828
829
830
831
832
826
827
252
828
829
830
831
832
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
21st May 2024 8:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
nature
,
bird
,
osprey
,
wyoming
,
raptor
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
July 15th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful
July 15th, 2024
Lesley
ace
What a beauty!
July 15th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great filler of space
July 15th, 2024
Harry J Benson
ace
Wonderful capture and DoF
July 15th, 2024
