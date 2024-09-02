Previous
If Hummingbirds Could Talk by bluemoon
Photo 869

If Hummingbirds Could Talk

I can't believe all the Hummers around lately and when they're all out buzzing around you can hear them chattering up a storm. I wish I knew what they were all talking about!!
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
*lynn ace
perfection!
September 3rd, 2024  
amyK ace
Wonderful close up
September 3rd, 2024  
