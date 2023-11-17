Sign up
35 / 365
Old Barn
Indiana has a lot of barns. Many are no longer used and in need of repair but still beautiful.
17th November 2023
17th Nov 23
Bobbi C
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
barn
,
farm
,
red barn
Diana
Fabulous capture of this gorgeous barn, love the tones against that beautiful sky.
November 17th, 2023
Mags
Beautiful old weathered barn.
November 17th, 2023
