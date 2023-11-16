Sign up
34 / 365
Geese
Migrating geese in a wildlife preserve. There are hundreds of them.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
36
photos
21
followers
46
following
9% complete
View this month »
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
34
Album
365
Tags
birds
,
geese
