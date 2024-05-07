Sign up
Previous
207 / 365
Mama Cardinal
She is nesting right outside of my bedroom window. Last I was able to see, she had 3 eggs. As close as she is, it's very hard to get a crisp image. My new camera has a focus issue and I have to send it away for repair.
7th May 2024
7th May 24
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
It's time to update my profile. I can't believe that it's been almost 6 months since I started sharing here. I shot consistently for more...
bkb in the city
Great capture
May 7th, 2024
