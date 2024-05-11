Previous
2024 Prom by bobbic
2024 Prom

They all looked so beautiful and you can see the happiness on their faces. The only real couple here are the two in the middle. The rest are all friends and classmates who paired up to enjoy their high school prom together.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Bobbi C

It's time to update my profile. I can't believe that it's been almost 6 months since I started sharing here. I shot consistently for more...
eDorre ace
Great group shot!
May 12th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
I hope they had a wonderful time!
May 12th, 2024  
Christina ace
They all look stunning!
May 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of this happy looking group.
May 12th, 2024  
