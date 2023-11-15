Sign up
Previous
33 / 365
Trees
I thought this tree line was really pretty on this warm fall day.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
1
0
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
35
photos
21
followers
46
following
9% complete
26
27
28
29
30
31
32
33
Tags
trees
,
tree line
Mags
ace
A delightful stand of trees and reflections.
November 16th, 2023
