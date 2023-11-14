Previous
Next
Yellow River by bobbic
32 / 365

Yellow River

This a fishing river near me. The water is so clear but I didn't see any fish.
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I am going to take pictures with my iphone, Canon G7x mkii...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great reflections and a lovely scene.
November 16th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise