41 / 365
Moooo
Another friendly, curious cow.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
2
1
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
cattle
,
cow
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and expression, they are such curious animals.
November 24th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely done
November 24th, 2023
