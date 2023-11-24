Sign up
Previous
42 / 365
Indiana Barn
I know that we have a lot of barns in Indiana but until I decided to start photographing them I didn't realize how many. A lot of them have seen better days but some of them are still in use and well maintained.
24th November 2023
24th Nov 23
2
2
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
44
photos
23
followers
47
following
11% complete
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Tags
barn
,
red barn
Mags
ace
Beautiful red barn! It must hold lots of hay bales and keep critters warm and dry.
November 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a gorgeous barn. fav.
November 24th, 2023
