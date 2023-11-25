Sign up
Previous
43 / 365
Little nest
The little bird that built this is long gone but this was so cute swaying in the wind.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
1
0
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Photo Details
Views
1
1
Comments
1
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird nest
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely find
November 25th, 2023
