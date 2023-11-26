Sign up
44 / 365
Indiana Windmills
There are over 2000 of them on a stretch of highway that spread over several counties in Indiana. They are 300 feet tall and mesmerizing as you travel down the highway.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
1
0
Bobbi C
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
46
photos
23
followers
47
following
12% complete
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
windmill
Mags
Marvelous capture!
November 26th, 2023
