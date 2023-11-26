Previous
Indiana Windmills by bobbic
Indiana Windmills

There are over 2000 of them on a stretch of highway that spread over several counties in Indiana. They are 300 feet tall and mesmerizing as you travel down the highway.
Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Mags ace
Marvelous capture!
November 26th, 2023  
