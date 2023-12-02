Previous
Bison by bobbic
50 / 365

Bison

Today I visited a 700 acre prairie. They introduced 20 bison in 2016 to maintain a natural prairie habitat. Today there are over 100 of them. The parcel is fenced to keep them contained otherwise they roam freely. I could see them today but they were very far away. Even my wildlife lens was too short. There were two together in the middle of a field down the road from the herd that were a little closer. I zoomed all the way in and cropped heavily. Imagine my surprise when I saw a little bird on her back Not the greatest photo but it's a nice memory of a wonderful day in the country.
2nd December 2023 2nd Dec 23

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
13% complete

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Great capture
December 3rd, 2023  
