Barn by bobbic
Barn

Another Indiana barn. This one is at a bison farm down the road. I intended to photograph Bison that day but there were no clear shots to be had so back to barns I go!
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Babs ace
What a neat looking barn.
December 1st, 2023  
