49 / 365
Barn
Another Indiana barn. This one is at a bison farm down the road. I intended to photograph Bison that day but there were no clear shots to be had so back to barns I go!
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
barn
Babs
ace
What a neat looking barn.
December 1st, 2023
