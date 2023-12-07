Sign up
55 / 365
Goldfinch
A female goldfinch with her winter plumage. I was very far away and zoomed all the way in to 600 then cropped heavily so it's not so sharp but I tried.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
finch
,
goldfinch
Diana
ace
Beautiful composition and tones, you did really well. I posted one which is so much worse than this ;-)
December 7th, 2023
