Goldfinch by bobbic
55 / 365

Goldfinch

A female goldfinch with her winter plumage. I was very far away and zoomed all the way in to 600 then cropped heavily so it's not so sharp but I tried.
7th December 2023 7th Dec 23

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Diana ace
Beautiful composition and tones, you did really well. I posted one which is so much worse than this ;-)
December 7th, 2023  
