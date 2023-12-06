Previous
Trail head by bobbic
54 / 365

Trail head

A nice place to hike.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful landscape and colours, great leading line and curve.
December 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise