Snow scene by bobbic
53 / 365

Snow scene

I woke up to this today. I am one of those crazies who loves the stuff. It's suppose to turn to rain so it will turn to slush then disappear.
5th December 2023

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
14% complete

