Colorful Candy by bobbic
Colorful Candy

It's not wonder that kids are always drawn straight to the candy. Look at this rainbow of colors! There are cases and case of chocolate covered everything but I made a beeline straight to the pretty colors.
6th January 2024 6th Jan 24

Bobbi C

I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
