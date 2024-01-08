Sign up
76 / 365
Tufted Titmouse
The cutest, tiniest winter bird that visits my bird feeders.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
bird
tufted titmouse
kali
ace
adorable
January 8th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Wonderful
January 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
I so love it… wonderful to see
January 8th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
What a sweet bird!
January 8th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a sweet little bird.
January 8th, 2024
