Tufted Titmouse by bobbic
76 / 365

Tufted Titmouse

The cutest, tiniest winter bird that visits my bird feeders.
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
kali ace
adorable
January 8th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Wonderful
January 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I so love it… wonderful to see
January 8th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
What a sweet bird!
January 8th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a sweet little bird.
January 8th, 2024  
