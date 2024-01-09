Previous
Snow by bobbic
Snow

If you know me, you will know that I love snow. It's been teasing us this winter with just a little and it doesn't stay more than a few hours. It looks like this weekend we are supposed to get the kind of snow that I like. My fingers are crossed!
Bobbi C

