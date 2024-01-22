Sign up
Previous
101 / 365
Gull over Lake
The lake is frozen over as far as you can see. It's been several years since I've seen it like this. It's so weird!
22nd January 2024
22nd Jan 24
2
0
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
103
photos
43
followers
56
following
27% complete
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
gull
,
lake
Beverley
ace
Beautiful shot…
January 22nd, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
January 22nd, 2024
