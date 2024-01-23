Sign up
Previous
102 / 365
Pier
This was last week before the lake froze as far as you can see. The temps are now above freezing and things are starting to thaw out.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
3
2
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
104
photos
43
followers
56
following
27% complete
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful frozen water
January 24th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
The vertical lines of the ice are particularly good in focus!
January 24th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wow very cool!
January 24th, 2024
