Hellebore by bobbic
133 / 365

Hellebore

I have my first garden bloom already. Normally they bloom in late March here. I've never seen so many signs of spring this early. It's mind boggling.
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Bobbi C

I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Mags ace
Oh! They will be gorgeous when they bloom.
February 23rd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous capture and gorgeous tones, can't wait for them to open.
February 23rd, 2024  
