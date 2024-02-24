Previous
Sparrow by bobbic
134 / 365

Sparrow

We woke up to a couple of inches of beautiful snow today. It will be gone tomorrow so I will enjoy it while it lasts. The little birds are happy at the feeders.
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
36% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Picture perfect capture with wonderful plumage detail and tones. Your bird photos are always so stunning Bobbi!
February 24th, 2024  
