134 / 365
Sparrow
We woke up to a couple of inches of beautiful snow today. It will be gone tomorrow so I will enjoy it while it lasts. The little birds are happy at the feeders.
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
sparrow
Diana
ace
Picture perfect capture with wonderful plumage detail and tones. Your bird photos are always so stunning Bobbi!
February 24th, 2024
