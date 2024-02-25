Previous
Sandhill cranes by bobbic
Sandhill cranes

They are so big and so beautiful hanging out across the marsh. I wish I could get closer.
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Diana ace
They are gorgeous and beautifully captured. Funny how we always need to get closer, I have the same problem 😁
February 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
Love those red heads!
February 25th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Oh fabulous pic!
February 25th, 2024  
