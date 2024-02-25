Sign up
Previous
135 / 365
Sandhill cranes
They are so big and so beautiful hanging out across the marsh. I wish I could get closer.
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
3
2
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
crane
,
sandhill
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous and beautifully captured. Funny how we always need to get closer, I have the same problem 😁
February 25th, 2024
Mags
ace
Love those red heads!
February 25th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Oh fabulous pic!
February 25th, 2024
