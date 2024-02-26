Sign up
Previous
136 / 365
Finch
She was so cute and it looks like she is posing for me.
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
4
2
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
Beverley
ace
It does, lovely and a gorgeous pov… love it
February 26th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful finch!
February 26th, 2024
Linda Godwin
superb little finch
February 26th, 2024
Mags
ace
A perfect pose and capture!
February 26th, 2024
