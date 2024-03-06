Sign up
145 / 365
Big Bird
I was trying to photograph a hawk in flight and was unsuccessful. I got this instead. We have a small airport just a couple of miles north from us so small planes like this fly by everyday.
6th March 2024
Bobbi C
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
plane
Babs
Looks so good against the blue sky
March 7th, 2024
