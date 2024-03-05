Sign up
Eastern Towhee
I never thought I'd see one of these. At first I thought it was an oriole. He was in the brush so I couldn't get a clear shot but he did let me follow him as long as I kept my distance.
5th March 2024
5th Mar 24
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
eastern
,
towhee
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful bird!
March 5th, 2024
