Eastern Towhee by bobbic
144 / 365

Eastern Towhee

I never thought I'd see one of these. At first I thought it was an oriole. He was in the brush so I couldn't get a clear shot but he did let me follow him as long as I kept my distance.
5th March 2024 5th Mar 24

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful bird!
March 5th, 2024  
