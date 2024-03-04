Previous
Doe by bobbic
143 / 365

Doe

I went today to photograph bison but they were too far away. These young ladies were out in the open and looking beautiful and brave. They graciously let me photograph them.
4th March 2024 4th Mar 24

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Maggiemae ace
Beautiful soft focus! You can even see their alert ears so clearly!
March 4th, 2024  
Babs ace
They are gorgeous. Look quite startled to see you.
March 4th, 2024  
