Frozen Lake Michigan by bobbic
Frozen Lake Michigan

I wanted to share this one before it got away from me. This was 6 weeks ago. The ice shelf was as far as you could see. Today was 70f.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Bobbi C

@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Babs ace
This looks rather bleak. Glad it's warmed up now
March 4th, 2024  
