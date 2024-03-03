Sign up
142 / 365
Frozen Lake Michigan
I wanted to share this one before it got away from me. This was 6 weeks ago. The ice shelf was as far as you could see. Today was 70f.
3rd March 2024
3rd Mar 24
Bobbi C
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Babs
ace
This looks rather bleak. Glad it's warmed up now
March 4th, 2024
