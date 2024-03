Merlin Falcon

After 12 years, my camera is failing me. It has served me well. I am going out today to use it for the last time before I decide on a replacement. I don't know why that makes me so sad. I am in the process of deciding what to get. Technology has changed light years and I'm not sure what direction to go. I may post a few throw backs until then because I am feeling quite nostalgic. I'm pretty sure when I get the new camera in my hands, I'll be completely over it. 😂