159 / 365
Eastern Bluebird
I am always so happy to find a colorful little bird to photograph ❤️
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
Bobbi C
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Tags
bluebird
Mags
ace
Beautiful shot!
March 20th, 2024
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful bird!
March 20th, 2024
