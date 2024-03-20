Previous
Eastern Bluebird by bobbic
159 / 365

Eastern Bluebird

I am always so happy to find a colorful little bird to photograph ❤️
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

Bobbi C

ace

I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
Mags ace
Beautiful shot!
March 20th, 2024  
Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful bird!
March 20th, 2024  
