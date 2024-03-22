Previous
Pigeon by bobbic
161 / 365

Pigeon

I was surprised to see this pigeon in the park today. He was so pretty that I decided to stop. It was drizzling show and rain but the birds seemed happy.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

Bobbi C

ace
@bobbic
I am excepting this challenge to try and rekindle my love of photography. I live in Northwest Indiana. It's flat, We have prairies, woods, farms...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Exceptional composition
March 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise