178 / 365
Gerbera Daisy
A summer favorite!
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
1
1
Bobbi C
ace
@bobbic
It's time to update my profile. I can't believe that it's been almost 6 months since I started sharing here. I shot consistently for more...
183
photos
49
followers
56
following
49% complete
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
Tags
daisy
,
gerbera
Diana
ace
What a stunner you captured here, gorgeous colours and wonderful detail.
April 11th, 2024
